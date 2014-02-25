Did Someone Say Free Chili at Saz’s?

National Chili Day, observed the fourth Thursday of every February, is meant to warm your soul and lessen the bite of the cold, long winter. So what better place to celebrate this delicious occasion than at Saz’s State House on 55th and State?

Saz’s will be celebrating National Chili Day all week long and anyone who stops in at this location between Monday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Feb. 28 will receive a free cup of the establishment’s award winning chili, which is loaded with Saz’s signature BBQ pulled pork, ground beef, Andouille sausage, black beans and southwest seasonings.

If you’re a night owl, stop in between 8 p.m. and close to have a half-priced craft beer with your free chili. Still hungry? Take advantage of the restaurant’s new “Late Night Specialties” menu, available from 9-11 p.m. for both dine in and take out.

For more information about Saz’s State House Restaurant, visit sasz.com or call 414-453-2410.