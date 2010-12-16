The First Stage Children's Theater Presents Children: First Stage My Son Pinocchio at Todd Wehr Theater. The show runs from November 26 until December 26, 2010. Cozy up this holiday season with a musical story of hope, love, and family. The legend of Pinocchio comes to life in this exciting stage premiere as we join Geppetto after his wish has been granted; problem is, the new father has found that raising any child is a tall task. Overhearing Geppetto's regrets, Pinocchio runs away to become a star in a traveling show. Join Geppetto on his heart-warming and comical journey to find his son.

Children: First Stage My Son Pinocchio is most appreciated by adults, teens and children ages four and up. Featuring an original score by Stephen Schwartz, the award-winning composer of Wicked. Tickets are available online, you may also call the Marcus Center Box Office at 414-273-7206.