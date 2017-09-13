Sponsored Content
Farm Fresh Atlas to Host Second Annual Going Whole Hog Feast
Farm Fresh Atlas, a nonprofit which produces a free guide tolocal farms, farmers markets, restaurants and other local food-supportingbusinesses throughout the region, will host their second annual Going Whole HogFarm Fresh Feast fundrais.. more
Sep 13, 2017
Barns Courtney Brings Rambunctious Rock 'n Roll to Rock the Green
You will be hard pressed to find a young performer who has agreater sense of pure rock ‘n roll passion than London, England’s BarnsCourtney. Courtney has been on a roll this summer in his North American tour,drawing rave re.. more
Aug 31, 2017
Milwaukee Irish Fest Celebrates 37 Years with Best in Celtic Music and Culture
Milwaukee Irish Fest, the world’s largest celebration ofIrish and Celtic music and culture, is coming back to Henry Maier Festival ParkAug. 17-20 with a talent-packed lineup.Dublin’s world-renowned TradFest Temple Bar will put on anall.. more
Aug 7, 2017
Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair Showcases Arts Along the Riverwalk
This year marks the 43rd annual Morning Glory FineCraft Fair. The festival has become a mainstay of downtown Milwaukeesummers, with original, handcrafted treasures from more than 100 talented andskilled artists.The nationally recognize.. more
Aug 1, 2017
Milwaukee Craft Brewery League Hosts Milwaukee Craft Brewery Week
Milwaukee has seen anexplosion in the craft beer department. Breweries and tap rooms have sprung upin neighborhoods all over the city, and it’s never been easier to find alocally made beer at your favorite bar or restaurant. In celebration.. more
Jul 24, 2017
Danceworks Performance Company and Milwaukee Opera Theatre Team Up for Performance of Handel’s Bestiary
Handel’s operas are teeming with animals! Stroll the grounds of the Lynden Sculpture Garden in search of the lion, bee, nightingale, snake, elephant, frog, dove, stag, tiger – even a phoenix! Come explore the menagerie created when Danceworks Perf.. more
Jun 8, 2017
Upcoming Events
Featured
Oct 7, 2017
9:30 AM
Oct 21, 2017
2:00 PM
Oct 26, 2017
7:00 PM
Nov 3, 2017
6:30 PM