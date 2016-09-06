10,000 Maniacs to Headline Cedarburg PAC Visiting Artists Series

Every year the Cedarburg Performing Arts Center hosts world-class performers through their Visiting Artists Series. This year, the opening performance will be from iconic alternative rock band, 10,000 Maniacs, on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. They are making a stop in Cedarburg with their 2016 Greatest Hits LIVE tour.

10,000 Maniacs has been winning the hearts of music fans around the world, selling over 10 million records over the course of their career. Along with bands like R.E.M., U2 and The Police, the group is considered one of the primary architects of the college rock sound. They were among the first wave of “alternative rock” bands with their pop-conscious, literate and lush aesthetic.

This year’s Visiting Artists Series performers also include a trio playing iconic Beatles songs chosen by the audience, a one-man show celebrating Green Bay Packers Coach Vince Lombardi, one of the world’s most enduring and imitated a cappella groups, a Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band and more.

“Each season, we strive for variety,” said Helen Lukas, Cedarburg PAC marketing coordinator. “This gives our audiences an opportunity to experience today’s big name performers, as well as tomorrow’s promising new artists.”

Tickets to 10,000 Maniacs at the Cedarburg PAC cost $55 and can be bought here, or by calling the box office at 262-376-6161.