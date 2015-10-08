Bel Canto Chorus Presents: Every Family Touched

Wisconsin's acclaimed Bel Canto Chorus' next show offers audiences a glimpse into Wisconsin's Civil War Legacy through music. Experience the music and stories of that arduous and perilous period in Wisconsin's history at their upcoming concert at Sharon Lynne Wilson Center on October 11th.

Watch Bel Canto Chorus' awe-inspiring performance of 'America The Beautiful' below.

The Bel Canto Chorus will perform the show alongside bluegrass band Above the Town, which will help to create a fully immersive and entertaining show with a depth of sound. Below, watch Above The Town showing off their chops with their rendition of the 'Foggy Mountain Breakdown.'

For tickets to this unique event, visit the organization's website. Seating is limited.