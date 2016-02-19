Bel Canto Chorus Presents the Midwestern Premiere of 'The Revelations of Divine Love'

On Sunday, March 6 at 3 p.m., join Bel Canto Chorus for the Midwest premiere of Carson Cooman's The Revelations of Divine Love .

Composed in 2009, the show combines the luminous words of one of England’s earliest and most important mystics, Julian of Norwich. The show has an evocative and visceral feel, and captures the spirit of Massachusetts' Nantucket Island through auditory portraits. Also enjoy Christian Ellenwood's gentle piece celebrating the Nebraska landscape entitled Prairie Spring . Both composers will be in attendance at the concert and will speak for a few minutes about their pieces. Don't miss this rare opportunity to actually meet a composer!

The performance will take place at beautiful St. Dominic Catholic Parish in Brookfield.

Tickets are available from $29-$37. Purchase online at belcanto.org or by phone at 414-481-8801.