Bel Canto's 'Christmas in the Basilica' Coming Soon

Looking for an occasion to fully embrace the holiday spirit?

On Dec. 12 and Dec. 13, Bel Canto Chorus will host their annual 'Christmas in the Basilica' event at St. Josaphat Basilica (2333 S 6th St.). The show features sophisticated renditions of popular holiday music, performed by the acclaimed Bel Canto Chorus. This year, the concert will also feature Stained Glass Brass, a group of professional classical musicians who regularly perform with groups such as the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, the Florentine Opera Orchestra, and the Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra.

More information, including where to purchase tickets, is available here.

Enjoy Milwaukee Public Television's broadcast of the 2012 addition of the concert below: