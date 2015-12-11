Ben's Cycle's 2015 Holiday Gift Guide

×

Our friends over at Ben's Cycle have put together a holiday gift guide for the bike lovers in the family. When in doubt, a gift certificate or gift card to Ben’s Cycle is the perfect Plan B.

Some cyclists already have all the gear they really need. But “need” and “want” are two entirely different things. It’s like a person who already has a lot of shoes or a kid who has a lot of toys. It’s tough to find something new for the collection.

Does your family just kind of look at you when you start talking about bikes? Leave the dinner table when you recount your last century? Don’t know the difference between a shifter and a derailleur? It’s okay, they just don’t understand. Make holiday shopping for you easy on them and hand them this list. Shop gifts for your family.

What’s the saying? If you teach kids to ride a bike, then help them love it, they’ll ride for a lifetime. Not the saying? It should be. Here are gifts to help the children in your life begin their love affair with bikes. Check out some of the best children’s Biking Gifts for 2015

You hearty band, you cyclists of rain, wind, snow, and sleet. You who ride your bicycles to work daily put on serious miles, and your equipment is always in need of maintenance, updates, and upgrades. Keep you and your bike safe, dry, and comfortable. All year. Every day. Shop for some of the best Gifts For Bike Commuters.