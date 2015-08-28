Big and Bold. Present Music Presents… Mozart?!

The minimalist. The experimentalist. The master. Present Music proudly brings the music of three composers together in a big way for their 34th season opener, Mozart?! Saturday, September 5th at the Helene Zelazo Center.

Join as the lines between our classical and contemporary roots are connected. From the sumptuous warmth and vitality of Mozart’s Gran Partita and Luciano Berio’s scintillating homage to the multi-textural works of JS Bach in Sequenza VIII, to John Adams energetic Hallelujah Junction and his powerful Grand Pianola Music, this event will enrapture your senses in grand fashion.

The events program includes Gran Partita by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Sequenza #8 by Luciano Berio, Hallelujah Junction by John Adams and Grand Pianola Music by John Adams.

Mingle with friends and artistic director Kevin Stalheim at the Zelazo Center after the performance over light refreshments while enjoying the sounds of the Milwaukee Youth Symphony jazz trio.

Single tickets ($15, $25 and $35, students always HALF off) are available at www.presentmusic.org or at (414) 271-0711. Season subscriptions are still available and range from $85 - $245.

The founder of Present Music, Kevin Stalheim, was recently interviewed about Mozart!? on the CBS 58 news. Check out the clip here.