Cream City Foundation Hosts Annual Business Equality Luncheon This Thursday

On Thursday, Sep. 24, The Cream City Foundation will host their annual Business Equality Luncheon at the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. The event is a celebration of the diversity and fairness in Southeastern Wisconsin's business community, and highlights Southeastern Wisconsin as a fair and welcoming area for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people to work.

Year after year, the event showcases influential and inspirational speakers amidst terrific food and camaraderie. This year's event will feature Brian King, Global Brand Officer for Marriot Signature Brands.

