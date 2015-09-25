The Crossing: Huge Fall Sale at Ben’s Cycle Sept. 25-27

× Expand Ben's Cycle, FB

For 15 years, Ben’s Cycle has had two shops: one on the north side of Lincoln Avenue, one on the south. The north side became the Pro Shop with road and cyclocross bikes, and the south side had the recreation and commuter bikes, plus mountain bikes. Each side had helmets, each side had pumps, each side had shoes, clothing, and tubes!

Last year, Ben’s Cycle owner Vince Hanoski had the chance to buy the building at 1017 Lincoln, next to the south side shop, and he decided to do some minor fix-ups there and have all of Ben’s Cycle on the south side of Lincoln.

So the Pro Shop retail, all staff, and all products will all cross over to 1017 this fall! We’re calling it “The Crossing.”

If you’ve been in the Pro Shop and in the Pro Shop basement, you’ll understand why we clearly don’t want to move all the product that’s been here since we moved to this building in 1955!

The Crossing Sale, which starts Friday, Sept. 25 and ends Sunday, Sept. 27, features at least 20 percent off EVERYTHING (except MBC bikes), 50 percent on some clothing, plus the party that is in the Ben’s Cycle parking lot Saturday for the Cross-Shooshko Cyclocross Race.

You can get 2016 bikes pre-ordered with 10 percent off. Even the very cool Milwaukee Bicycle Company clothing and cycling gear is on sale. Trainers, helmets, shoes, tools, bikes.

Really. We don’t want to move it, and we’d much rather get our gear in your hands to enjoy these last beautiful fall weeks of riding. Plus there is a lot of cold and wet weather clothing and gear on sale for up to 50 percent off in the warehouse!

If we were on television, we might call this a massive inventory reduction sale, or a blowout, or something equally dramatic.

A huge sale, a new building, and a cyclocross race!

It’s going to be an awesome weekend.