Danceworks Performance Company and Milwaukee Opera Theatre Team Up for Performance of Handel’s Bestiary

June 16-17, 2017 at Lynden Sculpture Garden

Handel’s operas are teeming with animals! Stroll the grounds of the Lynden Sculpture Garden in search of the lion, bee, nightingale, snake, elephant, frog, dove, stag, tiger – even a phoenix! Come explore the menagerie created when Danceworks Performance Company, Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Lynden Sculpture Garden reunite in a new collaboration featuring dance and opera by an intergenerational cast of creatures ages 7-77!

Picnicking is encouraged! The Lynden Sculpture Garden grounds will open at 5:30, allowing guests to arrive early and enjoy the surroundings before the concert begins.  

Purchase Tickets

Box Office: 414.277.8480 x6025

DanceworksMKE.org