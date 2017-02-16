Danceworks Performance Company presents STORIES FROM A LIFE

The most important thing to know about Sophia is her stamina or her will, or perhaps her certainty of the way which things should be… This multi-media work reflects on the story of guest choreographer Daniel Burkholder's 97 year-old grandmother, Sophia Saren. In side-by-side, simultaneous performance spaces, filmed interviews about Sophia's childhood, marriage and life journey are interwoven with athletic dancing, monologues, diverse music and audience interactions. Guests move from one performance space to the next, absorbing details and abstractions of Sophia's memories— and are invited to consider how their own memories live on to create the story of their lives.

The performance runs:

Fridays, March 3 & 10, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays, March 4 & 11, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays, March 5 & 12, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Single Tickets:

Reserved: $27, General: $22, Student & Senior: $16

Purchase Tickets

Box Office: 414.277.8480 x6025

DanceworksMKE.org