Dogfight: The Musical at Next Act Theatre

All In Production's will be presenting the Wisconsin premiere of the hit Off-Broadway musical Dogfight from September 11-19 at Next Act Theatre.

The show takes place in November, 1963. It follows a group of three young marines who are out for one final night of debauchery, partying, and a little trouble before their impending deployment to Southeast Asia. But when one of the soldiers encounters an awkward and idealistic waitress he enlists to win a cruel bet with his fellow recruits, she rewrites the rules of the game and teaches him the power of love and compassion.

More information at All in Productions' Facebook page.