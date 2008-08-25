Drambuie Den (8/25 & 8/26)

Enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, unique entertainment and expertly mixed cocktails crafted with the signature DRAMBUIE Elixir, originally inspired by Scottish rebel Bonnie Prince Charlie more than 260 years ago. Discover your spirit of passion and adventure with an opportunity to win the journey of a lifetime for you and your friends at the 2009 DRAMBUIE Pursuit – a 100-mile, all expense paid race across the Scottish Highlands to relieve the legend of the rebel prince.

This event is from 7 to 10 pm, on both Monday, Aug. 25 and Tuesday, Aug. 26. The Drambuie Den is located at Decibel (1905 E. North Ave.). Please RSVP at: http://www.pursuitof1745.com/DenRSVP/