Early Music Now Celebrates 30th Anniversary Season

Early Music Now’s 30th anniversary season begins Saturday, Oct. 8, and explores a full range of Medieval, Renaissance, and early Baroque music performed by world-class international early music specialists in landmark Milwaukee venues.

Fretwork, Sequentia, The Rose Ensemble, Ars Longa de la Habana, Apollo’s Fire and Infusion Baroque are all on the schedule for this landmark season.

“Each half of our 30th anniversary season provides a different perspective on the scope of early music, offering new sounds and fresh perspectives on our diverse cultural heritage,” said Charles Q. Sullivan, executive and artistic director.

The season’s first half presents three world-class ensembles that are already familiar to Milwaukee audiences: from England, France, and the United States. Each represents a different period and genre: 9th century Medieval vocal music, Elizabethan viol consort music (and the North American premiere of a new work for viols), and two performances of Christmas choral music of the Renaissance.

The second half presents outstanding ensembles new to Milwaukee, with one making its North American debut. With artists from Cuba, Canada and the United States, the historic progression continues with colonial music from the Hispanic Americas, Appalachian music with its roots in the British Isles and a French Baroque musical murder mystery.

Tickets and information are available here, or by phone at 414-225-3113.