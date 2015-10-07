Eat Wisconsin Fish!

Did you know that October is National Seafood Month? This October, make a note to eat fresh, locally sourced Wisconsin fish.

Fish is always delicious, whether deep-fried or pan-seared, served with a wedge of lemon, coleslaw and potatoes of choice.

Tomorrow is Friday, which means it's fish fry time in Wisconsin! (or just a great meal prepped with locally caught or raised fish.) We'd like to urge you to eat local, enjoy local and support local producers and fishermen.

Learn more at eatwisconsinfish.org about a variety of fish choices, health benefits and where to find that locally sourced fish.