Elvis' Birthday Party (1/22)

On Friday, January 22nd, The Eastsider will be celebrating the belated birthday of Elvis Presley with a day long event. Elvis' birthday is on January 8th, but to make sure everything was perfect for the King, it was pushed back a little. The Shepherd Express, Budweiser, Jamesons and Toppers Pizza are all sponsoring the celebration.

The event starts at 3:00pm with $2.00 Jameson shots and $2.50 Bud products for drink specials. Plus, the first 50 people will get complimentary Elvis sunglasses. Then at 5:00pm, there will be free pizza from Toppers while it lasts. The custom Elvis birthday cake will be delivered at about 8:00pm.

Of course, there will be Elvis themed prizes to take advantage of! Don't miss this action-packed belated birthday celebration for the King on Friday, January 22 at the Eastsider!