Farm Fresh Atlas to Host Second Annual Going Whole Hog Feast

Farm Fresh Atlas, a nonprofit which produces a free guide to local farms, farmers markets, restaurants and other local food-supporting businesses throughout the region, will host their second annual Going Whole Hog Farm Fresh Feast fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 17 at Brightonwoods Orchard.

The fundraiser will feature fresh, locally sourced food prepared by chef Peter Sandroni of La Merenda and Engine Company 3, and other great local guest chefs. There will also be a raffle, activities for all ages and live music by The Dillweeds.

The event begins at 3 p.m., social hour begins at 4 p.m., and dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m. Adult tickets are $75, youth 5-12 years are $25 and children under 5 are free. Tickets include two drinks, dinner and a special gift.

You can buy tickets here.