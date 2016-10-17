‘Food Fright’ Halloween Party Comes to Lakefront Brewery

Halloween is one of those times of the year when even your most reclusive friends will be asking about your weekend plans. With no shortage of happenings in town, it can be hard to choose which party is your best bet.

The third annual Food Fright, held by Local First Milwaukee, is happening on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Lakefront Brewery, and is an option that can be your lead up to the weekend, or easily hold its own as the main Halloween event.

With local chefs, Lakefront beer, costume contests, raffles, dancing and haunted brewery tours, it makes for an epic evening with something to offer everyone.

Restaurants including: ABV Social, Amilinda, Double B’s BBQ, Good City Brewing, Hudson, Irie Zulu, Juniper61, Lakefront Brewery, Miss Mollies Pastries, The Naked Baker, Rumpus Room, Tall Guy and a Grill and Wy’east Pizza will be on hand serving up delicious dishes, and music will be provided by 5 Card Studs and DJ Cat Reince.

“Anyone who loves food, beer and fun will want to make it to this event,” said Kelly Andrew, an organizer of the event. “You won’t leave hungry. You’ll love the once-a-year Haunted Brewery Tour, and you’ll support a good cause (Local First Milwaukee) that helps to keep our city cool through advocating for independent, local businesses.”

The event will also be the first opportunity for the public to purchase CityTins 2017 Milwaukee restaurant & bar tins.

Food Fright sponsors include: Express Creative, Shepherd Express, City Tins, Outpost Natural Foods and Lakefront Brewery.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. You can buy tickets and find more information here.