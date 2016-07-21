German Fest Returns to Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s German heritage comes to the fore as our kickoff to Wisconsin’s Oktoberfest season, German Fest, returns to the Summerfest grounds from July 29-31.

This year’s entertainment includes Grammy nominated musician and producer Alex Meixner, as well as Alte Kameraden, who will be making their 36th Milwaukee German Fest appearance.

While beer and food are always high on everyone’s German Fest checklist, attendees can also participate in a wine tasting, schnapps garden, cultural pavilion with genealogical and other displays, dachshund derby and a fireworks display.

You can purchase half-off tickets to German Fest here.