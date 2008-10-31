GWAR (10/31)

Coming to play LIVE at the Rave on Friday, October 31 at 8pm, is none other than GWAR. Accompanying GWAR, will be Kingdom of Sorrow, Toxic Holocaust, with the return of Sleazy P. Martini.
Make sure to check out how to get tickets!
