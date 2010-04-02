Joanna Newsom (4/2)

×
Harpist and song-writer, Joanna Newsom will be performing at the Pabst on Friday, April 2 at 8:00pm. She has a gentle touch with the harp and a voice that calmly tells elegant and mysterious tales. Get tickets to the concert online.
Live at the Pabst
