KACM Presents The Midwestern Premiere of 'The Lizard King'

KACM Theatrical Productions will present the Midwest Premiere of 'The Lizard King,' a psychedelic journey through the mind and imagination of Jim Morrison, from September 15-27.

Inspired by the mythic Lost Paris Tapes, it has been 24 years since the show last saw the stage. Playwright Jay Jeff Jones has reworked and updated his script for the Midwestern premiere of the play.

The play takes place in 1971, in the twilight of Jim Morrison's life, in the Paris apartment he shared with his longtime girlfriend Pam Courson. Jim is still a ferociously dangerous poet, compelled to spill his white-hot and alcohol-fueled passions into a tape recorder. Words pour out of him as if dictated by a higher force; his intense, troubled relationship with Pam, along with recollections of his friend and romantic rival Tom Baker are blended into the fabulous and chaotic world of gods and monsters that propelled Jim to his spectacular stardom and finally to the end.

The show features a standout cast and production team. Veteran Chicago actors Maxwell Tomaszewski and Coy Wentworth play Morrison and Baker, respectively. Talented Milwaukee actress Brittany Noelle Curran plays Morrison's firecracker girlfriend Pam Courson. The play captures the musical mood of The Doors through a live score by keyboardist Al Cooper and drummer Rick Carlson.

This is a can't-miss show for anyone who loves the turbulent era of the 60's and the legend of The Doors frontman Jim Morrison. You can find additional information about the production at KACM's website.

