La Fuente Unveils Newly Remodeled Bar

Restaurant also adds new televisions

Popular Mexican restaurant La Fuente has recently renovated its bar and cocktail area to provide an even better experience for customers.  

La Fuente has become a great destination for watching football.  In addition to having a larger space with more television sets, the restaurant will be offering game-day specials on Sunday and Monday nights.  Whether you're a Packer fan or you prefer another team, La Fuente has you covered.

Here are visuals of the updates:

Indoor view:

 

Outdoor view:

 

For more information, including specific deals, visit La Fuente's website.

Don't forget to vote for La Fuente for Best Margarita and Best Mexican Restaurant in Best of Milwaukee 2015!