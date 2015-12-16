Lazy Susan Hosts New Years Eve Event

Do you remember the best meal you've had in 2015?

Lazy Susan Milwaukee (2378 S Howell Ave) is hosting a year end event that will prove to be a contender. Lazy Susan is known for featuring an ever-rotating menu of plates to share crafted from local foods, and takes pride in consistently putting out exceptional and innovative dishes.

This New Years Eve, Lazy Susan will host their annual year in review menu, featuring their very best dishes from 2015. There is limited seating and the event tends to fill up quickly, so reservations are encouraged.

Call 414-988-7086 to make your reservation, and visit the restaurant's website for more information.