LGBT Film/Video Festival Brings ‘Politcal Animals’ to UWM Union Cinema

Tomorrow night, the UWM Union Cinema (2200 E Kenwood Blvd) will host a screening of one of the most anticipated films of the 31st annual LGBT Film/Video Festival, Political Animals .

The film celebrates the legendary civil rights victories of the first four openly out elected California state politicians – who were all women: Carole Migden, Sheila Kuehl, Jackie Goldberg, and Christine Kehoe. Documenting the tough struggles they endured, the film celebrates their pioneering success in the fight for equality, and the sweet victories these unforgettable women created to pave the way for lasting and significant social change.

Emotionally charged like its subjects, the film follows four ground- breaking lesbians who took the fight for the causes most personal to them and their communities off the streets and into the halls of government. Fierce, determined, focused and passionate, these women had the courage and foresight to start the work of legal rights of the LGBT community, ultimately paving the way for other states across the nation.

Bills they authored included the first domestic partnership registry enacted by a legislature, the first anti-bullying bill protecting gay students and many more. It was a hard fight – filled with surprisingly heated debates and hateful insults hurled by opponents. This film shows how their legislation brought about change in laws and societal acceptance, the strategies behind this incremental change, and what tough bargains had to be made to get us to where we are today. While legislators often follow the will of the people, these visionary women were brave pioneers in creating lasting and significant social change.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $8 for campus community, seniors and union cinema passholders and free for students.

You can find more information here.