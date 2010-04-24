Mark Knopfler (4/24)

×
The Get Lucky Tour is coming to Milwaukee in April! Mark Knopfler will be performing at the Riverside on Saturday, April 24 at 8pm. Mark Knopfler will be accompanied by special guest Pieta Brown.
Get your tickets online.
Live at the Riverside
The Get Lucky Tour is coming to Milwaukee in April! Mark Knopfler will be performing at the Riverside on Saturday, April 24 at 8pm. Mark Knopfler will be accompanied by special guest Pieta Brown.
Get your tickets online.
© 2017 Shepherd Express. All Rights Reserved.