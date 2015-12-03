MATC Offers 1 Year Medical Assistant Program

Looking for a more satisfying and financially lucrative career?

MATC is now offering a one-year Medical Assistant Program. In two short semesters, it's now possible to earn a technical diploma degree through MATC and find a rewarding job in the medical field.

Additionally, starting in 2016, MATC will offer evening classes for the program, which will allow students to continue working while attending classes at night.

To get more information about the program or to apply, visit matc.edu or contact Program Coordinator Jessika Hinds at 414-297-7041 or via email at braggio@matc.edu.