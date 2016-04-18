Meet the Chef: Centro Café

Executive Chef: Crosby Hass

What inspired you to become a chef?

I grew up working in restaurants and my dad was a chef. I really enjoy being creative and this is definitely a job with that kind of freedom. I also have to give lots of credit to my former boss AJ Dixon, the head chef and owner of Lazy Susan’s in Bay View. She could probably inspire anyone to become a chef; she’s extremely talented.

What is your favorite dish and drink/recommendation at Centro?

The Diavolo pasta dish is my favorite. Sautéed shrimp, scallops and clams in a spicy tomato sauce with linguine noodles. It’s simple, but I love it. My favorite wine is our 2009 Brunello di Montalcino. I would recommend the Salsiccia pasta—sausage and mushrooms in a spicy tomato cream sauce. We get our sausage from Scardina Specialties, located about three blocks away from Centro. They make it fresh for us weekly; it’s delicious!

What kind of experience are guests getting when they dine at Centro?

It’s a small, cozy, Italian-inspired restaurant in the heart of Riverwest. I think having the open kitchen in the front dining room is a pretty unique experience because you get to watch the chefs prepare your food. I also like our extensive wine list, most of which are imported from Italy.

What is the most unique thing about how you prepare food at Centro?

Our kitchen is pretty small and we don’t have very much space, so we have to make most of our food fresh daily. We also try and use as much local meats, cheeses and produce that we can. We have lots of gluten-free and vegan options, so we can cater to a wide customer base.