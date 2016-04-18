Meet the Chef: Rice n Roll Bistro

Executive chef: Tony Koraneekit

What inspired you to become a chef?

My aunt, who cooked for the royal family in Thailand, raised me. Throughout my childhood, I always followed her to the kitchen and enjoyed watching her cooking. From my memory, I was about 5 years old when I told her I wanted to be like her. I called her “Magic Hands,” no doubt, because everything she made tasted so fabulous.

What is your favorite dish and drink/recommendation at Rice n Roll Bistro?

We have a wide range of sake and local Japanese imported beers. My favorite is unfiltered Nigori sake imported from Japan. It tastes so smooth and a little creamy—crazy good with spicy meals and gets along well with others.

The shop offers both Thai food and sushi. I proudly present Khaosoy, made from the Thai kitchen, and Oh Mama, made from the sushi bar. Khaosoy is a Northern Thailand steamed and fried egg noodles dish in a homemade curry and coconut soup base, served with a selection of meats, tofu or vegetables. Oh Mama, the sushi roll that I have recently created, has simple ingredients: marinated shitake mushroom and avocado wrapped with seaweed and sushi rice, raw salmon in spicy miso mayo, the unique flavor of Togarashi and crispy tortilla.

What kind of experience are guests getting when they dine at Rice n Roll Bistro?

Casually comfortable with classy décor and music. Beer, sake, hot tea or even bubble tea will get my customers started. My crews and I want customers to feel like we are all family; sit down, have a chat and chill, get some drinks and enjoy homemade meals and desserts.

What is the most unique thing about how you prepare food at Rice n Roll Bistro?

Traditional ways of cooking are what I have based the creation of each dish. The starting point of cooking for every dish is to follow every step of how they are traditionally cooked. The ending point of cooking before serving to my customers is a twist of unique and signature finishing ingredients with creative presentations. For those looking for something that’s new and unique but still authentic to taste, Rice n Roll will suit you.