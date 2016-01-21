Miller Time Pub & Grill Adds New Live Music for 2016

Myles Wagnerin, Brent Brown and Element 13 among featured artists

The Miller Time Pub and Grill has added new artists to their live music offerings for Jan. and Feb.

Myles Wagnerin, Brent Brown and Element 13 are among the artists who will be performing live at the pub.

 

Live music schedule for late Jan. and early Feb. is as follows:

Thur, Jan 21st - Keith Pulvermacher 

Fri, Jan 22nd - Greg Culp 

Sat, Jan 23rd - Joe Wray 

Tue, Jan 26th - Keith Pulvermacher 

Wed, Jan 27th - Joe Wray 

Thur, Jan 28th - Brent Brown 

Fri, Jan 29th - Myles Wagnerin 

Sat, Jan 30th - Element 13

Tue, Feb 2nd - Bob Macy 

Wed, Feb 3rd - Element 13 

Thur, Feb 4th - Brent Brown 

Fri, Feb 5th - Myles Wagnerin 

Sat, Feb 6th - Nora Collins 