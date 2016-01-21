Miller Time Pub & Grill Adds New Live Music for 2016

The Miller Time Pub and Grill has added new artists to their live music offerings for Jan. and Feb.
Myles Wagnerin, Brent Brown and Element 13 are among the artists who will be performing live at the pub.
Live music schedule for late Jan. and early Feb. is as follows:
Thur, Jan 21st - Keith Pulvermacher
Fri, Jan 22nd - Greg Culp
Sat, Jan 23rd - Joe Wray
Tue, Jan 26th - Keith Pulvermacher
Wed, Jan 27th - Joe Wray
Thur, Jan 28th - Brent Brown
Fri, Jan 29th - Myles Wagnerin
Sat, Jan 30th - Element 13
Tue, Feb 2nd - Bob Macy
Wed, Feb 3rd - Element 13
Thur, Feb 4th - Brent Brown
Fri, Feb 5th - Myles Wagnerin
Sat, Feb 6th - Nora Collins