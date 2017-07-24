Milwaukee Craft Brewery League Hosts Milwaukee Craft Brewery Week

Milwaukee has seen an explosion in the craft beer department. Breweries and tap rooms have sprung up in neighborhoods all over the city, and it’s never been easier to find a locally made beer at your favorite bar or restaurant. In celebration of the Brew City’s reawakening, the Milwaukee Craft Brewery League presents Milwaukee Craft Brewery Week. This weeklong event will highlight all of the best our local craft brewers have to offer. Drink Brew City!

Individual events are as follows:

Friday, July 28

Milwaukee Craft Brewery Week Collaboration Release Party @ various locations, 7 p.m.-midnight

Start out at your choice of the following breweries, then just hop on the free shuttle and go to the next one. Enjoy the first release of collaboration beers by your favorite Milwaukee area breweries including: D14 Brewery & Pub (2273 S. Howell Ave.), Enlightened Brewing Company (2108 S. 1st St., Lincoln Wharehouse), Eagle Park Brewing Company (2108 S. 1st St., Lincoln Wharehouse), MobCraft Beer (505 S. 5th St.), Milwaukee Ale House (233 N. Water St.), Broken Bat Brewing Co. (231 E. Buffalo St. - Lower Unit), Third Space Brewing (1505 W. St. Paul Ave.) and City Lights Brewing Co. (2210 W. Mt Vernon Ave.).

Saturday, July 29

Milwaukee Brewfest @ Old Coast Guard Pavilion Park, 2-7 p.m.

Come on out to the 8th Annual Milwaukee Brewfest, Milwaukee's largest beer festival set on the lake at Old Coast Pavilion Park. Milwaukee Craft Brewery League will provide special beers for the VIP tent, making it easy to Drink Brew City! Get your tickets here.

Sunday, July 30

Brewmaster’s Open Disc Golf Outing @ Brown Deer Park Disc Golf Course, picnic area #7, noon-7 p.m.

Love beer and disc golf? This is the event for you. Set up like a traditional golf outing, check-in is at noon with a shotgun start at 1. You can buy tickets for your foursome or come alone and be matched up. Your favorite Milwaukee area breweries will be sampling beers at various holes, and there will be prizes for hole in ones, closest to the pin, longest drive and more. Tickets are only $45 per person and are limited, so reserve now.

Monday, July 31

Starting a Brewery: Risk, Reward and Red Tape @ Explorium Brewpub (5300 S. 76th St. Unit 1450A), 7-10 p.m.

The Explorium Brewpub is hosting an educational session focusing on opening a new brewery. Moderated by The Crafter Space, this session will provide aspiring brewery owners insight into the details of getting open. There will be presentations by industry experts followed by a Q&A session.

Tuesday, August 1

Liquid Bread Food Drive @ Humboldt Park Beer Garden (3000 S. Howell Ave.) 3-9 p.m.

Help us support Hunger Task Force and Drink Brew City. Starting Thursday, July 20, drop off non-perishable food items at any MCBL brewery and receive a coupon for a half-price beer at the event. Donations also accepted the day of the event. Select from 17 unique beers from 17 different MCBL breweries while enjoying the beautiful Humboldt Park Garden.

Wednesday, August 2

All-Day Dollar Off Beers and Flights @ all MCBL breweries, all day

Check in with your favorite MCBL brewery for hours of operation, limitations, and other in-house specials.

Thursday, August 3

MCBL Tap Takeovers @ various locations, 6-9 p.m.

Milwaukee Craft Brewery League will be hosting tap takeovers at: Urban Bay View (2301 S. Logan Ave.), World of Beer (418 N. Mayfair Rd.) and Draft & Vessel (4417 N. Oakland Ave.). You will be able to meet the brewers and owners of your favorite MCBL breweries at some of our favorite beer bars.

Friday, August 4

Amplified Ales @ MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom (505 S. 5th St.), 3-9 p.m.

This event pairs beer with music, featuring performances from Sweet Sheiks, 4th Street Elevator, Bag Pipes and The Hungry Williams. Each set will be paired with a MCBL member beer. Hidden Kitchen will provide food.

Saturday, August 5

Wisconsin IPA Fest @ Third Space Brewing (1505 W. St. Paul Ave.), noon-5 p.m.

The best IPAs from across Wisconsin will be here for you to sample. Pick your own favorites and see whom the brewers choose in a double blind judging to crown Wisconsin's best IPA. Admission is free and sampling tickets will be available for purchase on site.

Sunday, August 6

2nd Annual Project Terroir Beer Festival and Street Party @ D14 Brewery & Pub (2273 S. Howell Ave.), noon-7 p.m.

Sponsored by Malteurop. All participating breweries will produce a beer from a specific, identical ingredient list with the intent of making a unique beer. Hops and grain are all specific variety and quantity scaled per brewing system size. Technique, water, yeast and bacteria are all variable. Patrons may purchase a tasting card to sample all the Terroir beers or purchase individual beers. There will be live music at 1, 3, and 5 p.m. This event is free to attend.

You can find more information at www.milwaukeecraftbreweryweek.com.