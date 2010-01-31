Our Milwaukee For Haiti (1/31)

Our Milwaukee For Haiti is an event to raise money for the people that have been affected by the earthquakes in Haiti. Come out to the Lakefront Brewery (1872 North Commerce Street) on Sunday, January 31 from 1:00 pm until 9:00pm to make your donations and to enjoy entertainment for Haiti. Many members of Milwaukee's business community have donated raffle prizes and auction items to help raise funds for the cause. 100% of all beer/drink sales will go to this effort as well as donations and all income from the raffle/silent auction.

Donations will be supporting two Milwaukee-connected charities: Youth Haiti and Friends of Orphans. Presentations from representatives of both charities will be given during the event. If you would like to donate specifically to either organization, booths will be set up at the event to do so.

Music will be provided by Chalice in the Palace and food will come from a host of Our Milwaukee members. The raffle and silent auction will have items provided by over 40 local Milwaukee businesses with prizes and auction items ranging in value, from some at $100 and a few valued at over $1,000.

If you are able to, please RSVP to the Facebook event and be sure to invite your friends!