Milwaukee Irish Fest Celebrates 37 Years with Best in Celtic Music and Culture

Milwaukee Irish Fest, the world’s largest celebration of Irish and Celtic music and culture, is coming back to Henry Maier Festival Park Aug. 17-20 with a talent-packed lineup.

Dublin’s world-renowned TradFest Temple Bar will put on an all-star show, the first of its kind in the U.S. Celtic powerhouse Gaelic Storm will open the festival with a special Throwback Thursday performance. Aoife Scott, Goitse, Frankie Gavin, The Maguires, Dermot & Flo, The Young Folk, Paddy Keenan and Cúig will also perform.

Northern Ireland author, Tony Macaulay, will launch the American publication of his memoir, Little House on the Peace Line , at the festival. Macaulay will also appear in the Hedge School to discuss the work he and his wife do towards the reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

New to the festival’s food and spirits lineup this year will be Failte Ireland Food Ambassador, Chef Pádraic Óg Gallagher of Boxty House in Temple Bar, Dublin sharing lively Irish stories, delicious food and recipes in the Celtic Kitchen.

Also new to the festival, Mulligan's Irish Pub will offer guests award-winning Irish Lamb Stew, Reuben Quesadilla and an Irish banger sandwich. Two new whiskeys, the Yellow Spot and Green Spot, will make their Milwaukee Irish Fest debut at The Jameson Lounge.

In addition to the newest food and drinks at the festival, there is always classic Irish fare. Festivalgoers can sample traditional Irish stew, corned beef and cabbage or festival favorite, Gilles Jameson Frozen Custard.

With eight gate promotions, Milwaukee Irish Fest offers lots of great ways to save. Gate promotions for 2017 include:

Children’s Discount – Kids ages 12 and under are always free.

– Kids ages 12 and under are always free. Senior Citizens’ Discount – Seniors (60+) get $5 off general admission (regularly $20).

– Seniors (60+) get $5 off general admission (regularly $20). Thursday Promotion – $5 general admission or free admission with a donation of school supplies for Hope House on Thursday, Aug. 17.

– $5 general admission or free admission with a donation of school supplies for Hope House on Thursday, Aug. 17. Half-Price Friday – $10 general admission on Friday, Aug. 18.

– $10 general admission on Friday, Aug. 18. Arthritis Foundation Run/Walk to Milwaukee Irish Fest – Register for the 2017 Run/Walk to Milwaukee Irish Fest and receive free admission before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

– Register for the 2017 Run/Walk to Milwaukee Irish Fest and receive free admission before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. College Day – College students receive $3 off general admission with a valid student ID between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.

– College students receive $3 off general admission with a valid student ID between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20. Military Day – Free admission for active, reserve, retired and guard military personnel plus one guest, with valid military ID on Sunday, Aug. 20.

– Free admission for active, reserve, retired and guard military personnel plus one guest, with valid military ID on Sunday, Aug. 20. Fests Feed Milwaukee – Donate a non-perishable food item by 11 a.m. and receive free admission to the festival on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Two-Day Passes for Saturday and Sunday are also available and can be purchased online for only $30. To purchase advance tickets and to learn about special partner promotions and discounts, visit IrishFest.com.