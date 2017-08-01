Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair Showcases Arts Along the Riverwalk

This year marks the 43rd annual Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair. The festival has become a mainstay of downtown Milwaukee summers, with original, handcrafted treasures from more than 100 talented and skilled artists.

The nationally recognized, free admission event runs Aug. 12-13 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. along the Milwaukee Riverwalk, spanning the grounds of the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts and spreading east across Water St. to Red Arrow Park.

The juried show admits only a select group of artists who meet strict criteria and demonstrate a high level of quality, creativity and originality.

Visitors will find a plethora of custom pieces available for purchase that range from museum-quality furniture to hand-made stoneware vessels to bead woven jewelry and hand painted silk scarves. 12 different categories of fine craft are represented – ceramics, digital art, fiber, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media, photography, print making, sculpture and wood.

“Many people don’t understand the fine craft distinction,” explains Bob Dickey, president of the Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council, who hosts the event. “Fine craft artisans are those who spend years learning and perfecting their art. They combine a high level of artistic design with impeccable craftsmanship.”

This Year’s Special Feature – Skyscrapers

Morning Glory is continuing its popular iMaGine project with a focus on skyscrapers. In a variety of media, Morning Glory artists will present their unique representations and interpretations of a skyscraper.

This year’s theme is a nod to building boom downtown Milwaukee is currently experiencing. New buildings, skyscrapers and attractions will soon dot the city’s skyline, including the Milwaukee Bucks Arena, Northwestern Mutual Tower and The Couture.

