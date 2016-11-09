Too Much Metal Happy Hour Kicks Off Friday

Want to show your Milwaukee pride but not spend a fortune? Too Much Metal Showroom's Fred Gillich feels your pain.

Starting this Friday, November 11th and continuing through Friday, December 24th, Gillich's shop will be hosting a weekly happy hour sale from 4pm-6pm. During the sale, patrons can save up to 40% on all t-shirts.

"I thought it was a great way to create a hyper-local experience. Having a micro sale just made sense — like a civic lesson in community partnering. We all gotta take care of each other. So I'm just forwarding some love. That's just the Milwaukee way," says Gillich.

If you're not familiar with the shop, check out Too Much Metal's swag here.