NYE with Jim Gaffigan (12/31)

Jim Gaffigan returns to Milwaukee for a double header show at the Pabston Wednesday, December 30 at 7:00pm and Thursday, December 31 (New Year's Eve) at 10:30pm. Gaffigan has appeared in movies such as Super Troopers, Road Trip, 13 Going On 30, among others; he has also appeared in such TV shows as My Boys, That '70s Show, Ed, among many others. He'll be performing stand-up from his latest CD/DVD "King Baby". His New Year's Eve performance will include a midnight countdown, with a balloon drop and a champagne toast!

Get tickets to his show on Wednesday, December 30th or for his New Year's Eve show (December 31st).