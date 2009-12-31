NYE with Spoon (12/31)

Bring in the New Year with Spoon! Spoon is performing at the Riverside on December 31, the show starts at 9pm. Spoon is bringing special guest Jay Reatard along for your entertainment! No New Year's Eve party would be complete without a great big party! The Riverside is putting on a party fit to bring in 2010, with a midnight countdown and balloon drop. There will also be live DJs all night, video games and a NYE photo booth, and last but certainly not least - free point beer tasting! So grab a friend and come to the party!

Get your tickets now!