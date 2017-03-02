The Osthoff Resort Gears Up For The 15th Anniversary of Jazz on the Vine

The Osthoff Resort is kicking off the summer concert season with the 15th anniversary of its popular festival, Jazz on the Vine. Jazz enthusiasts from across the country will gather in Elkhart Lake, Wis., May 12-14, for one of the nation’s premiere Jazz events. This year’s top-notch talent lineup will feature Boney James, Maysa, Eric Darius & Gerald Veasley, Lindsey Webster, Roman Street, Jeff Oster Live! and Keiko Matsui. All performances take place inside a grand tent at The Osthoff Resort. Throughout the weekend, concert-goers will enjoy great jazz music, meet the artists after their performances, dine on creative culinary dishes created exclusively for the festival, and sip on more than 100 exotic international and domestic wines. To wind down after each evening’s concert, join artist Ryan McIntyre in Lola’s on the Lake Restaurant and Lounge for “Afterglow” until 2 a.m. And don’t miss Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with entertainment by Marcel Guyton at the resort’s Palm Garden Ballroom.

Ticket Prices:

General admission, Friday: $85, plus tax, per person

General admission, Saturday: $85, plus tax, per person

General admission, Friday and Saturday (Two-Day Ticket): $155, plus tax, per person

Preferred seating, Friday and Saturday only (Two-Day Ticket): $195, plus tax, per person

Mother’s Day Sunday brunch buffet: $32.95 plus tax and gratuity. All performances will be held rain or shine.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 844.773.8317. You may also make overnight reservations at the same number. This event always sells out, so early ticket purchases are encouraged.

For more information, go to www.jazzonthevine.net or “Like” the Jazz on the Vine Facebook Page.