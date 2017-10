Passion Pit's album "Manners" has been said to be one of the top albums of 2009, they have brought a fresh style of electronica and dance music to the table. With singles like "The Reeling" and "Sleepyhead," Passion Pit is sure to bring a fun and entertaining presence to Milwaukee. Passion Pit is set to perform at Turner Hall on Saturday, April 3 at 8:00pm. They will be accompanied by special guests, Mayer Hawthorne and the County.

