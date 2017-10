Welcome in the new year with a frigid plunge into Lake Michigan. This year's Polar Plunge will be held at the Bradford Beach. There will be free round trip bus services from each of the following bars to Bradford Beach from 10am to 2pm. North Avenue Bus Route: Hooligans, BBC, The Dogs Bollocks, Rascals On Murray, The Eastsider, Cans. Old World Third Bus Route: Molly Cools & Bootleggers.

For more information, call (414) 321-5000 or email info@infernomarketing.com