Promoting Financial Well Being with America Saves Week

Just two out of every five U.S. households report good or excellent progress in meeting their savings needs. So America Saves Week is an annual opportunity since 2007 for financial institutions, government agencies, employers, bloggers and organizations to promote good savings behavior and a chance for individuals to assess their own saving status. Typically thousands of groups participate, reaching millions of people. America Saves Week is coordinated by America Saves and the American Savings Education Council.

America Saves Week 2017 will take place from February 27 to March 4, and each day will feature a new focus, such as family savings and saving at tax time. The week will feature different engagement opportunities, including a photo contest, tweet chats, free products and resources and more. Sign up to be recognized as a participant and receive information, a toolkit, an America Saves week participation badge to share on your website and on materials, and tips and resources to help you plan successful savings activities. >> Sign up

Military installations, financial institutions, government agencies, employers and organizations that support servicemembers and their families can learn more about and register for Military Saves Week 2017 here.