Racine County Food Bank to Hold 24th Annual 'Thoughts for Food' Event

For 24 years, the Racine County Food Bank has hosted "Thoughts for Food" to support its nonprofit efforts of lending a helping hand to those suffering from hunger. This year’s event is on Saturday, March 5 and is set to be the biggest yet.

The event has grown from one stage with 12 bands in their first year all the way to 50 bands performing at 14 different venues in downtown Racine and Racine's River North neighborhood.

This year's lineup showcases a variety of styles for every kind of music lover. You want DJ's? Check out Envi. A little Sinatra? Try Ivanhoe and the Racine Yacht Club. Hardcore metal? Check out the Rhino Bar and McAuliffe's On the Square. Odds are, they have whatever kind of music you may like. There is also a new venue this year, Wharf 209.

Racine County Food Bank's mission is to efficiently and effectively obtain resources and facilitate the distribution of food and necessities to Racine County individuals and families in need, through a network of direct service providers.

For over 30 years, The Racine County Food Bank has operated an efficient and successful emergency food program in Racine. Funding and support of their operation has come from all areas of the community.

RCFB's four staff members, along with hundreds of volunteers, manage the collection, warehousing and distribution of over 1,000,000 pounds of food each year! The Food Bank serves as Racine County's "United Way of Food" and distributes food, free of charge to food pantries, emergency shelters, community meal sites and social service agencies throughout Racine County.

You can buy tickets here, and enter to win a prize pack including a pair of tickets, limo transportation to the event and an overnight stay at the Racine Architect Hotel and Conference Center here.