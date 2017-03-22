Racine Theatre Guild Announces 80th Season

The Racine Theatre Guild is proud to announce the plays and musicals that form their 2017 - 2018 season slate. Entering their 80th season, the community theatre has an exciting lineup of humorous antics, lively music, and classic stories for everyone to enjoy.

Full season subscriptions start at just $55 and include Boeing Boeing , Indoor/Outdoor , Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike , A Comedy of Tenors , and Sister Act . Limited run bonus shows, Always…Patsy Cline , A Christmas Carol: The Musical , and The Boxcar Children can also be added on to subscriptions.

For audience members with varying schedules and interests, flex passes are also available. They allow patrons the opportunity to mix and match which shows they would like to see, selecting different seats and new performance dates or times for each. Individual tickets will go on sale for Always… Patsy Cline on Friday, May 12 and the rest of the season on Saturday, July 1.

Season ticket packages, flex passes, and more information can be found online, www.racinetheatre.org, by phone, (262) 633-4218, or by stopping in the Box Office, Monday through Friday, 12 to 6 p.m. at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine, Wis.

Racine Theatre Guild’s 2017 – 2018 Season

Always…Patsy Cline

Created and originally directed by Ted Swindley – based on a true story

July 14 – 23, 2017

Limited Run Bonus Show

Back by popular demand, Always…Patsy Cline is based on the story of Louise Seger, who meets and befriends her idol, Patsy Cline. Featuring Patsy’s classic hits: “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams,” “Walking After Midnight,” and more, Louise reminisces on her friendship with the country star. Last performed at the Racine Theatre Guild in 2003, this show is a collection of great memories and music.

Boeing Boeing

Written by Marc Camoletti

Translated by Beverly Cross and Francis Evans

Sept. 15 – Oct. 1, 2017

A classic and popular farce winning the 2008 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, Boeing Boeing features Bernard, a man with three fiancées. Each is a stewardess for different airlines and they are blissfully unaware of each other. One evening, his careful juggling act gets away from him as all three women arrive in town simultaneously. Catastrophe looms and chaos erupts as he attempts to regain control with the help of his maid and friend.

Indoor/Outdoor

Written by Kenny Finkle

Oct. 20 –Nov. 5, 2017

A comedy about a cat may seem a little odd, but this play is genuinely humorous and kind. Samantha, the cat, shares her life story, from her doting owner Shuman, to her neurotic pet therapist Matilda, and the sexy alley cat she falls in love with, Oscar. Her sentimental journey in Indoor/Outdoor , both physical and emotional, leads her to discover what having a home and being loved really means.

A Christmas Carol: The Musical

Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Book by Mike Ockrent and Lynn Ahrens

Based on the story by Charles Dickens

Dec. 1 – 17, 2017

Limited Run Bonus Show

Enjoy all the nostalgia of the holidays wrapped up in this lively musical retelling. A Christmas Carol: The Musical transports the audience into Charles Dickens’s classic tale of Scrooge, who, with the help of three ghosts, discovers the true spirit of Christmas. With music by Alan Menken, it is the perfect holiday treat for young and old.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Written by Christopher Durang

Jan. 12 – 28, 2018

Vanya and Sonia are living their mundane lives when their movie star sister, Masha, swoops in with her much younger boyfriend, Spike. The three siblings, all with extremely different personalities, reflect on life and the circumstances that have brought them together for a weekend of dysfunctional melancholy. Winning the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike transforms their misery into heartfelt comedy with wit and absurdity.

A Comedy of Tenors

Written by Ken Ludwig

Feb. 23 – March 11, 2018

One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? A Comedy of Tenors , the sequel to Lend Me A Tenor performed at the Racine Theatre Guild in 2016 brings back characters the audience loves, mistaken identities, and bedroom hijinks for a madcap delight. It is a frenzy of a farce, promising an evening of sheer joy.

The Boxcar Children

Based on book by Gertrude Chandler Warner

Written by Barbara Field

April 6 – 15, 2018

Limited Run Bonus Show

The adventures of The Boxcar Children have been enjoyed by generations and now come to life on the stage. Orphaned and in danger of going to different foster homes, four siblings run away and make a railroad boxcar their home. Pursued by the authorities and a mysterious stranger, the children discover the rewards and perils of life on the run, as well as the joy of keeping their family together.

Sister Act

Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Glenn Slater

Book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner

May 11 – 27, 2018

Deloris Van Cartier goes from a sultry lounge singer to becoming Sister Mary Clarence and singing with the nuns in a grooving church choir in Sister Act . Forced to hide out in a convent, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she rediscovers her own. Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, it will leave audiences breathless. This feel-good comedy smash is based on the 1992 hit film of the same name.