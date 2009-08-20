Its the official Radio Summer Camp Kick-Off Show, and all tickets are only ten bucks! Come to Turner Hall on Thursday, August 20 at 7pm for performances by: Sometime Sweet Susan, Juniper Tar, The Dim Suns, and Trusty Knife.
Get your tickets now!
Live at Turner Hall
