Rock the Green Announces Headliners in New Video

Eco-friendly music festival Rock the Green recently released a video showcasing its headlining acts. The video, which pulls highlights from past festivals, shows what the festival is all about: great music, sustainability and good times.

Rock the Green is coming to Milwaukee’s Reed Street Yards (S 3rd St & Freshwater Way) on Saturday, Sept. 17 and features headlining performances from Lord Huron, Robert Delong and Best Coast, as well as performances from local favorites New Age Narcissism, Trapper Schoepp and Foreign Goods.

You can watch the full video below.