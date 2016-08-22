Rock the Green Promotes Sustainability Through Music

Rock the Green Sustainability Festival is an outdoor non-profit event produced solely with eco-friendly methods. The festival features music, locavore, environmental education and zero waste efforts. This year’s Sustainability Festival will be held on September 17, 2016 at Reed Street Yards, an urban waterfront setting, in Walker’s Point.

The festival will combine a world-class concert with a no-pressure sustainability experience. The festival tries to inspire eco-friendly action toward a more sustainable lifestyle - one more collective step toward a stronger planet.

Rock the Green 2016 Festival Overview

World Class Music • Interactive Eco-Education • Local and Organic Food

Lineup:

LORD HURON • ROBERT DELONG • BEST COAST • THE HEAVY • THAO & THE GET DOWN STAY DOWN • TRAPPER SCHOEPP • Siren w/ New Age Narcissism • Great Lake Drifters • Foreign Goods • Evan Christian • NO/NO • Eagle Trace

Additional Festival Highlights:

Free, Refillable Aluminum Water Bottle with Ticket Purchase • Children's Activities and Programming • Staffed Zero Waste Stations • Bio-Diesel Power • Bicycle Pedal Power • Proprietary Disposer Stations for Composting • Free Fresh Water Stations • Locally Sourced Food & Beverage • Compostable Serveware • Alternative Transportation to the Festival • Upcycled Concert Tees

Tickets

Advance tickets are $35 for GA and $75 for VIP Green Room Lounge. Tickets are $40 for GA on the day of the festival. Tickets are available at rockthegreen.com/tickets.

Sponsors/Partners

Lienenkugel’s • Badger Meter • 88Nine Radio Milwaukee • Harley Davidson Foundation • Miller Coors • MMSD • Rexnord • Milorganite • Custom Reality Services • AO Smith • Direct Supply • Marcus Corporation • Educator’s Credit Union • Water Council • and many more!