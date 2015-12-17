Salvation Army Hosts 25th Annual Christmas Family Feast

This Christmas, The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County will feed 8,000-10,000 people in their 26th Annual Christmas Family Feast event. The event is the largest feeding program hosted by the Salvation Army in the country on Christmas Day. The event will take place at The Wisconsin Center between 11am and 2:30pm on Christmas Day, and is free and open to the public

The event has already generated a great deal of volunteers, but there are still available shifts. If you'd like to volunteer for the event, register here. If you'd like to join the Christmas choir welcoming guests and spreading the holiday spirit as they arrive, there is no registration necessary.

Happy Holidays!