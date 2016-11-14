Salvation Army ‘Red Kettle Christmas Spectacular’ Comes to Wisconsin Club

To celebrate the season of giving, Event Producer Joe Ketchum will host a night of classic Christmas cheer to benefit The Salvation Army at their Red Kettle Christmas Spectacular on Monday, Dec. 19 at the Wisconsin Club Ballroom (900 W. Wisconsin Ave.).

The event will be hosted by TV Personality Deleono Johnson, and will include a musical cavalcade of stars including: Robin Pluer, Joe 2.0, Xeno, St. Mark AME Gospel Ensemble, I Cellisti, the Milwaukee Opera Theater, Chris Hanson, Lynda Lee Schlitz and Mike Kryscio.

“The Red Kettle Christmas Spectacular will transport you back to the days of yesteryear,” says Faithe Colas, Assistant Divisional Development Director at The Salvation Army.

There will be a winter coat drive, with a special gift for the first 100 donors.

Complimentary appetizers will be on-hand and free valet parking is included.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30. More information can be found here.